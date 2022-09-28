Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.11

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 122930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 64.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,691 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after buying an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

