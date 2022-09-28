G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

GPHBF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. 30,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

