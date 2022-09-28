FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09).
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Fennec Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.65% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
