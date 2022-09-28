Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in September

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 19,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

