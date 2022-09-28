Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.29

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 291553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FSNUY. DZ Bank cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.