Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Update

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FEIM stock remained flat at $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

