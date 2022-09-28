Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.64

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 1868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

