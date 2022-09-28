Fractal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $5,150,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

