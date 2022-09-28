Fractal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.