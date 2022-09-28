Fractal Investments LLC Has $11.41 Million Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up 3.8% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after buying an additional 112,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

