Fractal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hess Midstream makes up about 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Hess Midstream worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,994 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after buying an additional 569,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 118.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

