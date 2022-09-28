Fractal Investments LLC Acquires 6,873 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 7.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.