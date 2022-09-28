FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.35

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 2882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,452,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,294,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 462,292 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FormFactor by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 973,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

