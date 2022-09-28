Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE F opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

