FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FMC to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.