FM Gallery (FMG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

FM Gallery (FMG) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One FM Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FM Gallery has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. FM Gallery has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $33,933.00 worth of FM Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FM Gallery alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FM Gallery Profile

FM Gallery was first traded on March 22nd, 2021. FM Gallery’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. FM Gallery’s official Twitter account is @fm_gallery and its Facebook page is accessible here. FM Gallery’s official website is fmg.art.

FM Gallery Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FM Gallery is a blockchain-based distribution platform for NFT artworks. It strives to empower the world of arts and fashion with innovative art fragments as well as autonomous fan communities. With blockchain technology, artwork can be divided into several fragments. Each fragment, represented by an NFT, contains a unique art story. By collecting fragments, users are able to complete the artwork and redeem the completed NFT for physical artworks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FM Gallery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FM Gallery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FM Gallery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FM Gallery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FM Gallery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.