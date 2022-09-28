FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.39 million.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.90.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

