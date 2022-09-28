First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 255.6% in September

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
First US Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FUSB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.20.
First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.
First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares
An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
First US Bancshares Company Profile
First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First US Bancshares (FUSB)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.