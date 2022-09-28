First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 255.6% in September

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. First US Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.20.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of First US Bancshares worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

