First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.