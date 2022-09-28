First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. This is an increase from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

