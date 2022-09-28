First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 488.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after buying an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,031. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

