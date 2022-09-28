First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of FYX stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,620. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
