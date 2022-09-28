First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FYX stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.23. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,620. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 156,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 71,883 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,480,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000.

