First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 350.4% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

GRID traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 109,756 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.