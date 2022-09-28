First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 47,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $722,000.

