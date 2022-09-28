First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 47,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $37.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
