First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Shares Bought by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

