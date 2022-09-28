First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 3.3 %

FAD stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.11. 5,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.