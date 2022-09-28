First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 761.2% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 125,855 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,437,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 65,084 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.