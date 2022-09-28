First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FTC traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.72. 32,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,977. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,720,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2,139.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $5,460,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.