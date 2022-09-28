First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,536,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. 30,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

