First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,536,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

