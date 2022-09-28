First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.65

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 35708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.