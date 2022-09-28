First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,739,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 95,644 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

