First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,393 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,990. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

