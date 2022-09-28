First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $8.79 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. Target comprises 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

