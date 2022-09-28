First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.56. 15,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

