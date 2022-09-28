First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 165.4% in September

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 165.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

