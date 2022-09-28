First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 342.5% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 269,946 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 13,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,019. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

