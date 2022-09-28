Fintel (LON:FNTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $168.50

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.50 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 28485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.50 ($2.04).

Fintel Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,080.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 187 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.71.

Fintel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Fintel’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

Fintel Company Profile

In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins acquired 17,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £34,089.80 ($41,191.16). In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £48,750 ($58,905.27). Insiders have purchased 47,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,980 over the last three months.

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

