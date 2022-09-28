Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Financial Strategies Acquisition by 95.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FXCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,365. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

