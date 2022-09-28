Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after acquiring an additional 865,871 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

