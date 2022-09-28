Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $416,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $140,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 194.1% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $5,573,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.77. 114,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.07. The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

