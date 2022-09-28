Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,093,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. 38,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.66 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

