Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 50 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $284.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $281.92 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.