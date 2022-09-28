Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 187,115 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,115 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,488,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

