Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.11 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average of $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

