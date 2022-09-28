Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.55 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

