Financial Consulate Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.08.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

