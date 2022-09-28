Financial Consulate Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.25 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

