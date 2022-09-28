Financial Consulate Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.