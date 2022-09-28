Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

