Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. 108,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

